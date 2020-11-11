Big Al walked around the studio and took everyone’s temperature…

Part-Time Justin made a big boy decision and he even dressed the part! How did it go for him yesterday?

Plus, Sunshine won $650 today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

RELATED: J-Si & Part-Time Justin’s Quarantine Song Challenge

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Poem

RELATED: Deep Thoughts With Part-Time Justin

Part-Time Justin’s Big Boy Decison was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: