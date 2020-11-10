Dr. Oz’s Generous Donation

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Dr. Oz wasn’t only happy to hear that Dr. Phil was also on the show… he matched his generous donation to Kidd’s Kids! WOW! You can donate any time at KiddsKids.org.

Also, hear his thoughts on the new COVID vaccine, retirement, self-diagnosis and so much MORE!

Plus, Kim got the maximum amount out of the vault when she played today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

