Dr. Phil & His Son Jay McGraw Join The Show

Kristen Bell does it again! She booked special guest Dr. Phil and his son Jay McGraw to talk about Hello Bello and the partnership with our charity, Kidd’s Kids.

Now through December 1st, Hello Bello will be giving back to Kidd’s Kids as a way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary! Get more info HERE.

Dr. Phil comes through with a very generous donation and inspires Dr. Oz to do the same… each donating $15,000!

