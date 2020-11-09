One KiddNation member just gave us a great idea. The guys decide to prove themselves and accept this triple dog dare!
Plus, someone had a ‘Karen’ moment over the weekend.
Nick went to the park and witnessed some problem children. Sooo was it a full-on ‘Karen’ moment? Or was he a park hero? The jury has spoken…
VIDEO
AUDIO
RELATED: KiddNation Responds To The Oldest Things They Found In The Kitchen!
RELATED: Kellie Isn’t Nice!?
We Accept This Triple Dog Dare! was originally published on radionowhouston.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: