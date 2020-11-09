The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

We Accept This Triple Dog Dare!

Labor Delivery

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

One KiddNation member just gave us a great idea. The guys decide to prove themselves and accept this triple dog dare!

Plus, someone had a ‘Karen’ moment over the weekend.

Nick went to the park and witnessed some problem children. Sooo was it a full-on ‘Karen’ moment? Or was he a park hero? The jury has spoken…

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: KiddNation Responds To The Oldest Things They Found In The Kitchen!

RELATED: Kellie Isn’t Nice!?

We Accept This Triple Dog Dare!  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close