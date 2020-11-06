The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
The History Of Nachos

Nachos

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

J-Si’s coffee mishap and it’s National Nachos Day! Today when you’re celebrating, be sure to honor the classic snack by knowing its origin story…

“Nachos originated in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, just over the border from Eagle Pass, Texas. Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya created nachos at the Victory Club in 1940 when Mamie Finan, a regular customer, asked if Anaya could bring her and three other women a different snack than usual.”

– from Wikipedia

Plus, the discussion makes us remember our handy man that ghosted us!

The History Of Nachos  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

