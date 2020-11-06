The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Go Find… The Oldest Thing In The Kitchen

Oldest Things In The Kitchen

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find the oldest thing in your kitchen. Who brought the best thing to the Zoom call?

We are all guilty of keeping things wayyy past the expiration date…

  • Ana’s can of expired Van Camp’s Pork N Beans
  • Big Al’s McKinney Avenue Tavern brown hot sauce from 2015
  • J-Si’s wife Kinsey’s seven-year-old birthday cake
  • Kellie’s tupperware chicken
  • LATE KIDDNATION FRIDGE ENTRY: 13.5oz Simply Orange Juice from 2008

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Go Find… The Creepiest Thing

RELATED: Go Find… The Oldest Thing

RELATED: Go Find… The Biggest Item We Can Carry

Go Find… The Oldest Thing In The Kitchen  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close