Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find the oldest thing in your kitchen. Who brought the best thing to the Zoom call?
We are all guilty of keeping things wayyy past the expiration date…
- Ana’s can of expired Van Camp’s Pork N Beans
- Big Al’s McKinney Avenue Tavern brown hot sauce from 2015
- J-Si’s wife Kinsey’s seven-year-old birthday cake
- Kellie’s tupperware chicken
- LATE KIDDNATION FRIDGE ENTRY: 13.5oz Simply Orange Juice from 2008
VIDEO
AUDIO
Go Find… The Oldest Thing In The Kitchen was originally published on radionowhouston.com
