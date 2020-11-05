Entertainment News
Fans are Demanding to Know who Kim Kardashian Voted For

Man, Kim is having a rough time lately. She recently got the meme treatment from her tone deaf birthday celebration and now fans are pushing her to reveal who she voted for.

She bragged about voting in the 2020 election and also encouraging her fans to cast their ballots for the next president in a Tweet on Tuesday. “I VOTED!!!! Did u???” she wrote shortly after 7 p.m. EST. “If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”

Fans were not impressed by her call to action and instead focused on asking her to reveal which candidate she voted for.

Kanye had shared a video of his ballot with his name written in. “God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote on Twitter before later conceding his defeat and vowing to run again in 2024.

Some fans noticed on Twitter that Kim had liked a tweet from actor-rapper Kid Cudi that read, “Vote for Biden if you a real one.” However, after a ton of retweets, it appears she quickly reversed her “like” status on Cudi’s post.

 

Kanye West , Kim Kardahisan

