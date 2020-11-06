Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks are Teaming Up

EVERYONE REMAIN CALM!!! Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks just dropped an epic new remix and it’s everything I have been hoping for!!! Check out the full song!

Miley teamed up with the Fleetwood Mac legend for “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” Which is a mashup of her song “Midnight Sky” and Stevie’s famous track “Edge of Seventeen”, from her first solo album, Bella Donna.

I love you Stevie Baby! https://t.co/D9n1OrCTiW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 6, 2020

🖤@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!https://t.co/jU7z36Af3M pic.twitter.com/SRbKJjlqk9 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 6, 2020

Miley had told Jimmy Fallon she’d contacted Nicks asking her approval to sample “Edge of Seventeen” on the original track. She said she told Stevie, “I have an alternate melody if you don’t want to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,” adding: “And she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time.’”

