Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks are Teaming Up

EVERYONE REMAIN CALM!!! Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks just dropped an epic new remix and it’s everything I have been hoping for!!! Check out the full song!

Miley teamed up with the Fleetwood Mac legend for “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” Which is a mashup of her song “Midnight Sky” and Stevie’s famous track “Edge of Seventeen”, from her first solo album, Bella Donna.

Miley had told Jimmy Fallon she’d contacted Nicks asking her approval to sample “Edge of Seventeen” on the original track. She said she told Stevie, “I have an alternate melody if you don’t want to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,” adding: “And she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time.’”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!

Midnight sky remix , miley cyrus , Stevie Nicks

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close