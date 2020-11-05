Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Get a Puppy!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken another big step in their relationship. The couple have adopted an adorable puppy named Tarzan!!! Annnd not to be dramatic but I would rob a Pet smart for Tarzan.

View this post on Instagram Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️ A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Nov 3, 2020 at 4:09pm PST

Shawn announced their fur baby on Tuesday evening in an Instagram post.

“Hi Tarzan,” he wrote, captioning a collection of photos and videos of him and Camila getting the know their families newest addition.

In one clip, Camila can be seen holding the puppy in the backseat of a car, while in another the couple play on the floor with the fluffy puppy.

Tarzan will be the latest addition to the duo’s growing pack of canines. Camila has a Shih Tza named Leo and a Chihuahua named Eugene. Shawn has a German Shepherd named Thunder.

Camila’s dogs out for a walk with Shawn and Camila yesterday #2 — October 31, 2020 pic.twitter.com/raJiTV7RJP — Shawn & Camila HQ (@ShawmilaHQ) November 1, 2020

The “Señorita” singers have been dating since July 2019 and have spent time isolating at Camila’s home in Miami during the pandemic.

In Shawn’s new Netflix documentary, In Wonder, he gave his fans an inside look at his personal life, including his relationship with Camila.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all … They have always been about you,'” he recalls telling the former Fifth Harmony member in the documentary.

“She goes, ‘What do you mean?'” to which he remembers responding, “They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”

