Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Get a Puppy!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken another big step in their relationship. The couple have adopted an adorable puppy named Tarzan!!! Annnd not to be dramatic but I would rob a Pet smart for Tarzan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Shawn announced their fur baby on Tuesday evening in an Instagram post.

“Hi Tarzan,” he wrote, captioning a collection of photos and videos of him and Camila getting the know their families newest addition.

In one clip, Camila can be seen holding the puppy in the backseat of a car, while in another the couple play on the floor with the fluffy puppy.

Tarzan will be the latest addition to the duo’s growing pack of canines. Camila has a Shih Tza named Leo and a Chihuahua named Eugene. Shawn has a German Shepherd named Thunder.

The “Señorita” singers have been dating since July 2019 and have spent time isolating at Camila’s home in Miami during the pandemic.

In Shawn’s new Netflix documentary, In Wonder, he gave his fans an inside look at his personal life, including his relationship with Camila.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all … They have always been about you,'” he recalls telling the former Fifth Harmony member in the documentary.

“She goes, ‘What do you mean?'” to which he remembers responding, “They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”

Camila Cabello , New Puppy , shawn mendes , Tarzan

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close