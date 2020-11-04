Ana’s bringing all of the presidential facts to the midweek update!

DID YOU KNOW?

Thomas Jefferson invented the swivel chair

invented the swivel chair Andrew Jackson had a 1,400 pound block of cheese

had a 1,400 pound block of cheese James K. Polk oversaw the first postage stamp

oversaw the first postage stamp Franklin Pierce is quoted as saying “There’s nothing left but to get drunk!”

is quoted as saying “There’s nothing left but to get drunk!” Abraham Lincoln was known to have lost only one wrestling match out of approximately 300

Ana’s Presidential Midweek Update was originally published on radionowhouston.com

