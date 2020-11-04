It was a close call yesterday. J-Si’s house almost caught on fire because of a wooden candle holder. Don’t worry though, everything is okay!

It’s been so rough for him lately and to make J-Si feel better, White Cheddar came in hot with the jokes… Listen to get all the details below.

AUDIO

J-Si’s Final Destination Moment was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: