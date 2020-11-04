The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Someone Scored A Date With Big Al!

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

A surprising love letter follow up!

Plus we delve into some relationship issues, including… Can I stop my child from going to stay with my ex-spouse? Should I tell my best friend THIS? How do you know when to finally throw in the towel on your marriage?

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHT

AUDIO

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Why Would You Wanna Date Big Al?!

Love Letters To Kellie: Sister Brags About Having An Affair

Love Letters To Kellie: Call Off The Wedding

Someone Scored A Date With Big Al!  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close