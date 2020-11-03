The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Throat Comfort

Turn Up Tuesday 110320

Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a nice cup of warm liquid, we read our throat comfort tea messages and do a couple of stress-relief exercises…

Get the classic hot toddy recipe below and here are two small exercises that could help you on voting day!

  1. Deep breathing. Breath in for 5 seconds, breath out for 7 seconds
  2. Ancient Japanese Method that takes on the idea of acupuncture and focuses on pressure points on your fingers. Take you hand and hold the finger you want to focus on as you would a bike handle.
    • Pinky – Self-Esteem
    • Ring Finger – Sadness
    • Middle Finger – Anger
    • Index – Fear
    • Thumb – Worry

Plus, Laura got the maximum amount out of the vault when she played today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

INGREDIENTS

  • hot water
  • honey
  • lemon juice
  • whiskey (optional)

Combine the ingredients into a mug.

