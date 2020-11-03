Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a nice cup of warm liquid, we read our throat comfort tea messages and do a couple of stress-relief exercises…

Get the classic hot toddy recipe below and here are two small exercises that could help you on voting day!

Deep breathing. Breath in for 5 seconds, breath out for 7 seconds Ancient Japanese Method that takes on the idea of acupuncture and focuses on pressure points on your fingers. Take you hand and hold the finger you want to focus on as you would a bike handle. Pinky – Self-Esteem

Ring Finger – Sadness

Middle Finger – Anger

Index – Fear

Thumb – Worry

Plus, Laura got the maximum amount out of the vault when she played today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

hot water

honey

lemon juice

whiskey (optional)

Combine the ingredients into a mug.

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Prime Deals

Turn Up Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Prime Deals

Turn Up Throat Comfort was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: