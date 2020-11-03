Entertainment News
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched Video In YouTube History

Baby Shark

Source: Pinkfong / Pinkfong

Pinkfong‘s “Baby Shark,” a cute and ultra-catchy children’s song that swept the nation (and probably your kid’s hearts), has now become the most viewed video in YouTube history.

More than four years after it was first uploaded to the platform, the song exploded to become a global phenomenon thanks to a recording by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. Pinkfong, an educational company, saw the video for “Baby Shark” first go viral in Asia before later the U.S. and Europe. It peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With over 7.04 billion views, the track moves past 2017 smash hit “Despacito” from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The top 10 most viewed videos in YouTube history are as follows.

TOP 10 MOST VIEWED YOUTUBE VIDEOS (ALL-TIME)
No. Video name Uploader / artist Views (billions) Upload date
1. “Baby Shark Dance” Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories 7.05 June 17, 2016
2. “Despacito” Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee 7.04 January 12, 2017
3. “Shape of You” Ed Sheeran 5.05 January 30, 2017
4. “See You Again” Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth 4.79 April 6, 2015
5. Masha and the Bear – Recipe for Disaster” Get Movies 4.36 January 31, 2012
6. “Johny Johny Yes Papa” LooLoo Kids 4.14 October 8, 2016
7. “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars 3.99 November 19, 2014
8. “Gangnam Style” Psy 3.84 July 15, 2012
9. “Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm” Miroshka TV 3.65 February 27, 2018
10. “Sorry” Justin Bieber 3.36 October 22, 2015

