Kellie says it over and over again, but they still want Big Al But then again, he does have nice qualities too! Plus someone asks…

Is it too early to throw in the towel? What is the appeal with Big Al Mack? How do I enjoy this relationship? Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!

Plus, Natalie won $640 today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Love Letters To Kellie: Why Would You Wanna Date Big Al?! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

