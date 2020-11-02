Security Guard Dead After Shooting In Downtown Indianapolis

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A security guard was shot to death early Monday in Downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of East New York Street before 3:45 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, officers found the security guard, who had a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police said it is not clear if the security guard was on duty at the time he was shot. He was in uniform, but did not have a gun.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

