Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Craft: Legacy,’ ‘Come Play’ & ‘Memories Of Murder’

Grae Drake 103020

Source: KiddNation / Radio One Digital

The former senior editor at RottenTomatoes.com joined the show to talk about Jacob Chase’s “Come Play” starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson and Winslow FegleyBong Joon Ho’s crime drama “Memories of Murder” smokes the competition.

Plus, “The Craft: Legacy” was released… Don’t miss watching the supernatural horror on demand now.

Listen, find out the honorable mentions and check out the trailers below!

