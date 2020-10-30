Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find the creepiest thing in your home. Who brought the coolest thing to the Zoom call?

Ana’s box of middle school memories

Kellie’s dog that finds and eats rats

Big Al’s homemade gnat trap

J-Si’s punching bag with photo of himself

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Go Find… The Oldest Thing

RELATED: Go Find… The Biggest Item We Can Carry

RELATED: Go Find… Something Embarassing

Go Find… The Creepiest Thing was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: