Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Tweet Got the Meme Treatment

Yesterday Kim started posting on social media about her birthday getaway. Fans instantly turned the whole thing into a meme.
Kim thought her 67.1 million followers would be happy that she got to celebrate her 40th birthday with close friends on a private island during the worst of the pandemic, she was dead wrong. Ever since she posted on twitter the whole trip has become a meme were fans poke fun at Kardashian’s tone-deaf post. Here are some of my favorites.
Over the weekend, Kim K and her friends and family — including Kris Jenner, Kendall Kenner, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony and Scott Disick — flew to an undisclosed private island to celebrate the KKW Beauty founder’s birthday.
Despite the backlash, Kim continued to post videos from her birthday excursion to her Instagram Story, writing, “Best Trip Ever.” She also shared a photo from the trip with Kourtney and Khloé with the caption “Girls just wanna have sun.”