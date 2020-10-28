Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Tweet Got the Meme Treatment

Yesterday Kim started posting on social media about her birthday getaway. Fans instantly turned the whole thing into a meme.

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kim thought her 67.1 million followers would be happy that she got to celebrate her 40th birthday with close friends on a private island during the worst of the pandemic, she was dead wrong. Ever since she posted on twitter the whole trip has become a meme were fans poke fun at Kardashian’s tone-deaf post. Here are some of my favorites.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/92vxOQwUIQ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 27, 2020

Over the weekend, Kim K and her friends and family — including Kris Jenner, Kendall Kenner, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony and Scott Disick — flew to an undisclosed private island to celebrate the KKW Beauty founder’s birthday.

Despite the backlash, Kim continued to post videos from her birthday excursion to her Instagram Story, writing, “Best Trip Ever.” She also shared a photo from the trip with Kourtney and Khloé with the caption “Girls just wanna have sun.”

