WATCH: Harry Styles Music Video for ‘Golden’

It should be well known now that Harry Styles is one of my favorite humans on this planet! So i’m a little biased when I say that his new music video is FANTASTIC!

Harry released the music video for “Golden,” the fifth single from his “Fine Line” album following U.S. radio hits “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Falling.”

On Monday, within 30 minutes of the music video’s release, #Golden became the top trend on U.S. Twitter. Fans flocked to twitter with reactions to the music video, which features Harry running through empty mountain streets, driving around and striking various poses by the ocean.

“Golden” follows Harry’s earlier singles from “Fine Line,” including “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You,” both of which have found success on the air. “Watermelon Sugar” also became the singer’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit. Even his early career as a member of One Direction had not earned him a No. 1 hit before, as the band’s highest-charting song “Best Song Ever” fell just short at No. 2.

“Watermelon Sugar” is still charting at numbers 26 and 12 on the Spotify US and Global Top 50 charts, respectively.

What do you think of his new music video?????

