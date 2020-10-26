30 Halloween Movies You Should Watch

Is it even really spooky season if you don’t watch a Halloween/Horror movie? My sister last year gave me a list of Halloween Movies that I “have to watch because it’s a sin that I had hardly watched any of them.” Here is that list (in no particular order.) Hopefully it helps you get into the spooky season mood! annnnd maybe keep the lights on for a few of these.

Hocus Pocus (1993) Scream (1996) The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Beetlejuice (1988) The Blair Witch Project (1999) The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Child’s Play (1988) The Sixth Sense (1999) Halloween (1978) Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Carrie (1976) Halloweentown (1998) Paranormal Activity (2007) Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) Sleepy Hollow (1999) The Shining (1980) Coraline (2009) The Exorcist (1973) The Addams Family (1991) Psycho (1960) The Conjuring (2013) Get Out (2017) The Haunted Mansion (2003) Friday the 13th (1980) Practical Magic (1998) Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) Corpse Bride (2005) The Thing (1982) A Quiet Place (2018)

What movies did we miss? Let us know!!!

