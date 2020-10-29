The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Dr. Oz Gives Halloween Tips [INTERVIEW]

Dr. Oz

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Dr. Oz joins the show to give us the best tips for Halloween fun during Covid-19. We love to stay healthy and now we have a plan!

Plus, Michael Strahan opens up about his dad’s death on his show. And where is he going to find the next outbreak?

Dr. Oz Gives Halloween Tips [INTERVIEW]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Close