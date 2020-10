The Ariana Grande cover band makes a comeback with a new band member! This Halloween medley was the best way to make their return.

And for #ThrowbackThursday listen to “7 Rings on a Budget” and tell us what you think of it!

Plus, Chelsey won $670 today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

VIDEO

AUDIO

Diamonds In The Rough Returns was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: