Turn Up Witches Brew

Turn Up Tuesday 102720

Source: KiddNation

Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a special bubbly and boiling witches brew and facts! Hear our discussion on crystals, sage, Salem statistics, their appearance in the bible the balance of order/chaos and MORE!

Plus, get the Witches’ Brew Cocktail recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jolly Rancher Vodka (Soak ​jolly ranchers in vodka until they are melted down into the vodka)

1 oz Watermelon Vodka

.5 oz lemon juice

Dash of luster dust

Shake well with ice

Serve in clear glass with one dry ice cube and top with sprite!

Turn Up Witches Brew  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

