What do you do if someone doesn’t answer your phone call? You blow them up to make sure that they aren’t dead… then angrily hang up when they finally call you back!

That’s just one of the crazy calls that we got today! And another KiddNation member likes to dip her peppers in chocolate… Listen to them all!

Spicy Chocolate Makes Me Crazy was originally published on radionowhouston.com

