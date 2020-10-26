Indy
Three People Killed In Crash On Massachusetts Avenue On Indianapolis’ Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were killed in a crash Sunday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called to investigate the crash around 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near North Arlington Avenue, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said in an email.

Their identities have not been released.

At this time, officers believe two cars were involved in the crash, Sibley said.

Additional information has not been released.

Close