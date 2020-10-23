WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Positions Music Video

She dropped the music video at midnight on Oct. 22, after teasing fans with sneak peeks and a countdown to the release of both the single and her sixth studio album, also titled Positions.
Appropriately released shortly after the final presidential debate, the music video features Ariana switching roles between serving as the president and “cookin’ in the kitchen” and “in the
bedroom.”
In the video, Ariana plays the role of the commander in chief, sitting in the Oval Office, addressing her counsel, and walking her dogs on the White House lawn. She’s then seen whipping up dishes in the kitchen, and continues to shift back and forth between these “positions.”
I’ve listened to this empowering bop about fifty times now and I can’t wait for the rest of the album to drop!!!! And fans can’t get over it either!!!
