Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!

Miley has announced her new album Plastic Hearts! It comes out November 27 and I am so ready for it!

Plastic Hearts, which is already available to pre-order, has 12 original tracks including her recent single “Midnight Sky.” The album will also feature her live covers of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and “Zombie” by The Cranberries.

In addition to announcing the album itself Miley also shared the new cover art, which is GORGEOUS and features a shot of the her by legendary 1970s rock photographer Mick Rock.

Along with the album announcement Miley released a handwritten letter about the new album, which you can find in full below.

“I began this album over 2 years ago,” she wrote. “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record—its songs/sounds but my whole f*cking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was all erased, including most of the music’s relevance because everything had changed.”

She wrote that losing her home in a 2018 California wildfire informed the album. “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself,” she continued. “I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

Miley also talked about the EP series she began with the release of the She Is Coming EP, saying it “never felt right” to continue telling her story in that format. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End,’” she wrote. “But it was far from that.” She concludes the note with the album’s release date and the words, “Think you’ll love it, & if you don’t, fuck you.”

After premiering “Midnight Sky” with a self-directed video, she performed the song at MTV’s Video Music Awards. Though she’s discussed a new album on the way, she hasn’t yet shared release plans for her next album. Her most recent album was 2017’s Younger Now.

