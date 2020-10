Jenna admits it. She went there. Yes, she had to speak to the manager… but can you blame her? You won’t believe the story she told…

Check it out below!

Plus, a new law was passed in San Francisco and is there always a lawyer at your local dog park?

RELATED: Catching Up With Jenna

RELATED: Checking In With Jenna!

Jenna Becomes A Karen was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: