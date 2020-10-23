Indy’s Connection: Keeping Indy Creating With the Arts Council of Indianapolis

In this early edition, host Emily Metheny talked with Julie Goodman, CEO of the Arts Council of Indianapolis, about a virtual benefit supporting Indy’s creatives and artists. (Re)Start With Art is a free virtual event showcasing the breadth, depth, and resilience of the arts community while supporting the Keep Indy Creating Relief Fund. Register for the event or donate by visiting indyarts.org and help make sure #IndyKeepsCreating.

Julie also talked about the other projects and initiatives the Council has been doing as well as answering why art is so important, especially during 2020 with the pandemic, the social justice movements, the election, and more.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

