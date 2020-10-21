Chris Pratt dubbed ‘worst’ Chris

Twitter held a Chris-off and dubbed Chris Pratt the worst of the Hollywood Chris’. On Saturday, screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg gave Twitter a challenge.
Others argued that all the Chrises look the same to them. “How to choose?”
People overwhelmingly voted out Chris Pratt, saying that he’s a President Trump supporter (which he has denied) and last year supporting a church that maintains anti-LGBTQ beliefs.
Pratt recently received some heat this month. First of after encouraging fans to vote not in the upcoming presidential election but for his movie in this year’s People’s Choice Awards. “With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote,” he wrote in the Oct. 2 Instagram post. “Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward.”
And also for skipping a Marvel star-studded fundraiser for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign attended by Downey, Saldana, Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson and his fellow Hollywood Chris, Evans.
Pratt’s Marvel co-stars and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger defend him online.
View this post on Instagram
What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback
Amy followed the Chris-off post with another Chris-based competition, featuring Irish comedian Chris O’Dowd in place of Pratt.
“I feel like this is harder,” Berg captioned the second Chris-off. Following the initial viral post, Berg has posted a number of other versions of the same-name celebrity Twitter battle format, including an Amy-off and a Tom-off, although neither has achieved nearly the same level of success.