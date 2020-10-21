Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Pratt dubbed ‘worst’ Chris

Twitter held a Chris-off and dubbed Chris Pratt the worst of the Hollywood Chris’. On Saturday, screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg gave Twitter a challenge.

Others argued that all the Chrises look the same to them. “How to choose?”

People overwhelmingly voted out Chris Pratt, saying that he’s a President Trump supporter (which he has denied) and last year supporting a church that maintains anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

Pratt recently received some heat this month. First of after encouraging fans to vote not in the upcoming presidential election but for his movie in this year’s People’s Choice Awards. “With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote,” he wrote in the Oct. 2 Instagram post. “Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward.”

And also for skipping a Marvel star-studded fundraiser for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign attended by Downey, Saldana, Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson and his fellow Hollywood Chris, Evans.

Pratt’s Marvel co-stars and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger defend him online.

 

Amy followed the Chris-off post with another Chris-based competition, featuring Irish comedian Chris O’Dowd in place of Pratt.

“I feel like this is harder,” Berg captioned the second Chris-off. Following the initial viral post, Berg has posted a number of other versions of the same-name celebrity Twitter battle format, including an Amy-off and a Tom-off, although neither has achieved nearly the same level of success.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close