Dress For Success

Today’s overachieving teacher isn’t just talking the talk, he’s dressing the part. That’s not the only wonderful way that he wants to help out the students. Just listen to what Mr. D plans to do with his prize money…

And read what he wrote below!

“This year I wanted to put together a program where we promote a positive male image for our 5/6th students. Myself along with the other male teachers have decided to dress in shirt and tie daily, bring in males from other professions to discuss their present and future goals, and to focus on starting a savings account for students to invest in their future. I would like to use the $500 dollars to purchase dress shirts and ties for students to wear on Tie Tuesday, start a savings account and attend a fine dining restaurant as a culminating activity and provide awards to each participant.”

Teachers can win $500 for a classroom project each week HERE!

