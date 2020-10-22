INDIANAPOLIS — A stray bullet struck and shattered a window on the southwest side of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Wednesday. No visitors or staff at the museum were injured during the incident.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired.

“No children were actually hurt,” IMPD Officer William Young said. “Where the round struck was in a part of the building that was not in close proximity to anyone. We did have off-duty officers already working here so they were able to respond quickly. The actual shooting did not have anything to do with the Children’s Museum.”

Young said investigators are still trying to determine where in the neighborhood around the museum the shooting took place. At this time, there are no suspects, however, the incident remains under investigation.

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance to the museum,” Leslie Olsen, a spokeswoman for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, said. “First, let me state that no museum visitors or employees were injured.”

Olsen said security staff heard the sound of broken glass and immediately cleared that area on the southwest side of the building out of an abundance of caution. Security staff did locate a broken window, Olsen said.

Young said police officers did recover a shell from the museum.

“At this time, we do not know anything other than a stray bullet hit and broke a pane of glass,” Olsen said. “We do not believe this was a malicious act directed at the museum.”

Olsen said the museum covered the window and will be replacing it soon.

The museum will be open as usual on Thursday.

Stray Bullet Strikes Window At Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was originally published on wtlcfm.com

