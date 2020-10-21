Indy
Indy

A Brighter Future For Apartment Complex With Troubled Past

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side Indianapolis apartment complex with a troubled past, has a brighter future, following a complete renovation.

Tuesday marked the re-opening of the Amber Woods Apartments at East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road—an area with one of the city’s highest violent crime rates.

The complex has been the scene of deadly shootings and other crimes. It was badly damaged by a tornado nearly 20-years ago.

City leaders hope the renovation of Amber Woods will offer encouragement to those who live there.

“Having this project gives this community a beacon of hope it gives us inspiration when we see investments made back to our communities,” said State Representative Robin Shackleford at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Improvements were made inside and around the units, including new kitchens with updated appliances, new flooring, furnaces, and water heaters. Outside, there are new playgrounds, landscaping, and repaved driveways.

The Indianapolis City-County approved the project, which cost about $10 million.

The apartments remained open during the work.

 

A Brighter Future For Apartment Complex With Troubled Past  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Close