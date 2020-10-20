Turn Up Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this fall treat and check out these scary facts… Tarantulas can swim, chainsaws were invented to help with childbirth, microscopic mites live on your face and MORE!
Get his tasty recipe for Pumpkin Spice Creamer below.
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup of pumpkin puree
- 2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice
- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
Mix together until it’s all caramelized
Add in
- 1 cup of half & half
- 1 cup of milk
Stir together in a pot over the stove on medium heat until all the ingredients mix together.
For an extra blend, mix it up in the blender!
