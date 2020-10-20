Part-Time Justin turns it up with this fall treat and check out these scary facts… Tarantulas can swim, chainsaws were invented to help with childbirth, microscopic mites live on your face and MORE!

Get his tasty recipe for Pumpkin Spice Creamer below.

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup of pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

Mix together until it’s all caramelized

Add in

1 cup of half & half

1 cup of milk

Stir together in a pot over the stove on medium heat until all the ingredients mix together.

For an extra blend, mix it up in the blender!

Turn Up Pumpkin Spice Creamer was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: