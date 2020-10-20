The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeThe Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Turn Up Tuesday 102020

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin turns it up with this fall treat and check out these scary facts… Tarantulas can swim, chainsaws were invented to help with childbirth, microscopic mites live on your face and MORE!

Get his tasty recipe for Pumpkin Spice Creamer below.

AUDIO

PHOTO

 

INGREDIENTS

  • ¼ cup of pumpkin puree
  • 2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice
  • 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

Mix together until it’s all caramelized

Add in

  • 1 cup of half & half
  • 1 cup of milk

Stir together in a pot over the stove on medium heat until all the ingredients mix together.

For an extra blend, mix it up in the blender!

Turn Up Pumpkin Spice Creamer  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close