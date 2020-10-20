Halsey shaved her head again and yes, she looks incredible. I am so jealous of her! She pulls it off so well, you have to have the right head shape for it. I don’t, if I shaved my head then it would look weird cause my heads an odd shape.

On TikTok, Halsey posted a video of herself in a long brown wig and then flipped her head to reveal that she has a buzzcut now! I think everyone can agree that hair or no hair she looks amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

Some fans of Halsey’s wondered if there was any particular reason why she decided to shave her head. Halsey said there was no reason at all.

I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said “mm this is nice but I miss bald.” and then so I did it! https://t.co/qTSuI6XBgq — h (@halsey) October 19, 2020

Halsey shaved her head once before in 2015 and explained why she felt it was super important for her to do at the time. “Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life,” she told NYLON. “It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it.”

And for the record, she is so into her look too

I love be bald — h (@halsey) October 19, 2020

As she should be! This isn’t the first time that Halsey has switched her look up. During quarantine alone she has changed her look up four times now. She chopped it off into a Pixie cut, worn multiple wigs and even had it in braids for a while.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: