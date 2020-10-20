Indy
HomeIndy

Pumpkin Thrown From Overpass Smashes Into 20-Year-Old’s Car Windshield

HENDRICKS COUNTY – On his way home from a haunted house, 20-year-old Caleb Needham got another scare early Saturday morning when somebody threw a pumpkin into the windshield of his car from an overpass.

Needham said he was driving back to his Hendricks County home at about 4 a.m. Saturday when the semi truck in front of him swerved to avoid something as they went under an overpass. When he got up to it, he saw it was the insides of a pumpkin. When Needham got through to the other end of the overpass, another pumpkin smashed through the passenger side of his Chevy Trailblazer, breaking the windshield.

Needham was unhurt, save for some minor scratches from the broken glass. He said he pulled over, put his emergency flashers on and called the police.

“I went into shock, I guess,” Needham said. “[The police] said if it would’ve came through the driver’s side, I probably would’ve died.

He said the Hendricks County deputies who responded said they’ve received a few calls lately of similar incidents happening – where a pumpkin has been tossed from an overpass at passing cars. WRTV has reached out to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation and any recent incidents. Indiana State Police has only investigated one such incident this year – Needham’s.

“Honestly, it feels like it was just a bad dream,” he said. “It doesn’t feel real that it happened. I’m just so thankful that it happened the way it did and I didn’t have anyone in the passenger seat. That it came through the passenger seat and not the driver’s side, or that it wasn’t a family traveling back from vacation and the family loses one of their children or their mother or father.”

Pumpkin Thrown From Overpass Smashes Into 20-Year-Old’s Car Windshield  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close