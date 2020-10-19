Kellie gives out her love advice, and sometimes she says stuff that you don’t want to hear! Like for one letter, she told them to call off the wedding!

Listen to all of today’s advice!

How to deal with a house divided by covid? I want to venture out but who leaves a good guy? Is it okay to leave an abusive fiancé?

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Plus, Casey won $740 today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Creative During COVID

Love Letters To Kellie: Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

Love Letters To Kellie: Y’all Are Frustrating

Love Letters To Kellie: Call Off The Wedding was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: