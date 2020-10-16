Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus’ Dog Got Electrocuted on ‘The Voice’ Set

So apparently Miley Cyrus’ dog, Little Dog, is lucky to be alive after the singer’s stint on The Voice.

Miley recalled some of the “most embarrassing things” her pets have done during an interview with Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show on Thursday, revealing that one of her dogs had an accident during her first day on the set of the singing competition.

She did preface her story with “This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine.”

“You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted,” she shared.

“And you can’t open her mouth because the person who’s trying to open her mouth is also being electrocuted. But she was totally fine,” Cyrus continued.

Miley reassured everyone that the situation was “handled” and her dog was “totally thriving and fine,” but characterized that as one of the “most embarrassing things” her dog has done.

Cyrus said “Little Dog” is now residing in Nashville and still “doing great.”

