Cardi B is Back with Offset

Cardi B talked on instagram about her reconciliation with Offset… After she filed for divorce last month.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bitch,” Cardi explained during her Instagram Live Thursday. “You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bitch.”

“One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n—a up. I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d–k.”

Fans had started to speculate that the couple would get back together after they were spotted kissing at Cardi’s birthday celebration. Then there was the fact that her recent accidental topless selfie turned out to have been posted while she was in bed with Offset.

“People been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic,” Cardi said talking about Offsets birthday gift to her. Which was a Rolls-Royce truck and custom leather car-seat for their daughter Kulture. “I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn’t … What do you want me to do? The n—a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him?”

“And I really wanted some d–k for my birthday,” she added. “We’re just really typical, two young motherf—as who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—in’ dysfunctional-a– relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public,” she finshed.

Cardi and Offset had been married for almost three years before she filed for divorce in September. Their marriage had been shaken by Offset’s serial cheating.

But despite that, she continued to defend Offset on social media, claiming earlier this month that he was “not a bad man,” merely “a dumbass.”

Billboard reports that the two had a hearing in their divorce case scheduled for Nov. 4. It’s not really clear how the case is going to proceed after this recent reveal.

Related Articles:

Cardi B and Offsets Birthday Party PDA Sparks Rumors

Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B’s Divorce with Offset

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: