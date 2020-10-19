Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s emotional ‘Lonely’ music video

Last Friday, Justin Bieber dropped the official music video for his latest single “Lonely” and let me tell you it was an emotional roller coaster!!!

The Biebs new music video collaboration with producer Benny Blanco released Friday at midnight. The clip has racked up over 16 million views on YouTube as of this morning. The video stars 14-year-old Jacob Tremblay as a young Bieber, struggling with simultaneous success and isolation.

“If you’re feeling Lonely or know someone who is struggling, you can find resources and more at ActiveMinds.org/Lonely,” offers the video’s caption.

In an Instagram post announcing the video’s release, Justin shared his thoughts on recording the song and seeing Jacob depict his younger self: “When [Benny Blanco] and @finneas showed me this song, to be honest, it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters,” he commented.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

“Being someone in my position, I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability, and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in,” Justin added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

Jacob gave a shout out to Justin and Benny on his Instagram.

The singer has kept busy this month, dropping a collaboration with Crocs and hopping into bed with wife Hailey Baldwin for the cover of Vogue Italia.

Close