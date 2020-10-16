Go Find… The Biggest Item We Can Carry

Is the hummingbird the only one to fly backwards?

Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick told everyone to go find the biggest thing that they can carry without assistance.

J-Si carries Kinsey

Ana carries an air mattress

Kellie carries Draco Malfoy

Big Al carries an 8 foot ladder

