J-Si uses some old school methods to try to locate the legend, Lebron James!

Zombie Skittles attack and Sam Smith has been accused of... catfishing?

Plus, another perfect game… Jessica won $750. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

RELATED: Go Find… The Biggest Item We Can Carry

RELATED: Ana’s Voting Scandal

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!

Trying To Locate LeBron was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: