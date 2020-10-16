Trying To Locate LeBron

J-Si uses some old school methods to try to locate the legend, Lebron James!
Zombie Skittles attack and Sam Smith has been accused of... catfishing?
Plus, another perfect game… Jessica won $750. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!
