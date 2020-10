This is a first world problem that no one was expecting to hear… Someone is having such a great year, but they can’t brag about it because everyone else’s 2020 sucks! Wow!

Hear all of KiddNation’s #FirstWorldProblems now!

RELATED: I Gotta First World Problem

More First World Problems! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: