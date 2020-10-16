Indy
Report: Indianapolis Colts Shut Down Facilities After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Colts are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1pm EST.

NFL: OCT 11 Colts at Browns

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts have shut down their facilities after multiple COVID-19 tests. No word on who and how many positive tests are within the organization.  Multiple teams including the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons are among the teams who have closed their facilities due to COVID-19.

The Colts released a statement saying:

This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.

The Colts are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1pm EST. The NFL has announced if the game will play as scheduled as of yet.

Source: ESPN

