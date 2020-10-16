Indy
HomeIndy

Indy Black Chamber of Commerce Opens Co-Working Space Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce is working to working to help support small business owners as they open a new co-working space.

It is called Chamber 465 and it’s located in downtown Indianapolis on Market Street.

They provide all of the office tools business owners need including internet, printers, and meeting rooms. The space also allows minority business owners to network.

The Indy Black Chamber will be hosting classes and workshops as well.

“This is an opportunity for all minority businesses, or businesses period, to come together to find the resources that they need and the support that they need, especially during COVID-19,” said Anita Williams, board president of the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce. “We are losing so many businesses. They need our support.”

Williams says they will be offering spots in the co-working space to interested business owners for free until the end of the year.

Rent will be $185 per month starting in 2021.

Indy Black Chamber of Commerce Opens Co-Working Space Downtown  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close