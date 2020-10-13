WATCH: YouTuber Creates Real-life ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber

Star Wars fans its finally happening!!!

YouTuber James Hobson has finally done what we have all dreamed about. He’s created a functional lightsaber!!! Well a protosaber if you want to get real nerdy/technical.

Many “Star Wars” fans have tried to create a genuine lightsaber, but have only succeeded in achieving the look through the use of non-retractable metal tubing and light — in other words, a glorified flashlight.

However, James used the principles of laser engineering (which sounds very fake but is actually real.) In a recent video for his “Make It Real” series, he demonstrates how he managed to manufacture a weapon that was previously thought to be movie magic.

“Even with all of our new equipment and capabilities, we’re still bound by the laws of thermodynamics,” Hobson explains in the video.

“Well, theories say that plasma is best held in a beam by a magnetic field, which, scientifically, checks out,” he continues. “The issue is producing a strong enough electromagnetic field to contain a blade, well the lightsaber would have to be quite literally built inside a box coated in electromagnets, which turns it into a kind of useless science project.”

In order to capture a beam of plasma he and his teammates, the principle of “laminar flow.” This is where they combined liquified petroleum gas, or propane, with oxygen and sending them through “laminar nozzles,” a specialized tool for engineers, which generates a highly concentrated flow of gas to create a plasma beam. Which is super fancy science talk and sounds so cool!

By adding additional chemicals to the mix, different colors can be made: Sodium chloride (table salt) turns the beam yellow, like Rey’s in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Boric acid makes green; strontium chloride goes red; and calcium chloride produces an amber color.

To be able to capture and control such high energy output, about enough to power a nuclear plant he said that their lightsaber is connected to a custom-built backpack that serves as the power source, with a circuit that can control the flow of gas.

The result is a near-replica of a lightsaber that projects and retracts on command, and burns at 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to slice through steel.

“That is so bright,” says Hobson. “This actually hurts to look at.”

And it’s got a price tag to match its heat level: Just one of those laminar nozzles can cost some $4,000. So unfortunately I wont be able to buy one any time soon… I’ll just stick to my Walmart lightsaber.

“We did it. The world’s first retractable plasma-based lightsaber,” says Hobson at the conclusion of the 18-minute video, adding that their follow-up demo of how the weapon actually works will “really put [the lightsaber] through its paces, including cutting through a steel door.”

