Jennifer Aniston Got a Puppy!!!

Jennifer Aniston has added a new four-legged friend to her family! She posted a picture of the cute puppy for her 35.7 million Instagram followers on Instagram. His name…. Lord Chesterfield.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family…. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield,” Aniston gushed. “He stole my heart immediately.”

Jennifer whispers in the video to the past out pup “Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have.”

She gave a shoutout to the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Rescue Spa in Studio City, California. “A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever home.”

Jennifer has another dog named Clyde who is equally as adorable as his new family member!

