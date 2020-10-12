Cardi B and Offsets Birthday Party PDA Sparks Rumors

Cardi B and Offset have sparked rumors that they may be re-conciliating after they kissed at her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas.
Offset surprised his wife with a brand-new Rolls-Royce truck and in return she gave him a kiss. The rolls reportedly has their daughter Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats. The PDA didn’t stop with their kiss. Offset shared video on his Instagram Story of Cardi giving him a lap dance while he lay on the floor.
Offset also seems to be the guy behind her birthday billboard.
View this post on Instagram
The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce from Offset last month after nearly three years of marriage.
Despite looking to end their marriage, Cardi has insited that he’s “not a bad man” and shooting down rumors he got another woman pregnant.
See Also:
The Best Cardi B Quote’s The Internet Has To Offer
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man I Want’
Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B’s Divorce with Offset