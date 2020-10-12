Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B and Offsets Birthday Party PDA Sparks Rumors

Cardi B and Offset have sparked rumors that they may be re-conciliating after they kissed at her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas.

Offset surprised his wife with a brand-new Rolls-Royce truck and in return she gave him a kiss. The rolls reportedly has their daughter Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats. The PDA didn’t stop with their kiss. Offset shared video on his Instagram Story of Cardi giving him a lap dance while he lay on the floor.

Offset also seems to be the guy behind her birthday billboard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on  

The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce from Offset last month after nearly three years of marriage.

Despite looking to end their marriage, Cardi has insited that he’s “not a bad man” and shooting down rumors he got another woman pregnant.

 

See Also: 

The Best Cardi B Quote’s The Internet Has To Offer

Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man I Want’

Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B’s Divorce with Offset

cardi b , offset

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close