Kellie Rasberry is more than just a love expert. She’ll solve your bedroom problems too! Just listen to the stellar advice that she gave today…

How do I approach my wife when I think she’s having an affair? I fell in love with my best friend but do I tell him? Will this covid quarantine ever end? How do I stop from feeling embarrassed when ending a marriage?

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Love Letters To Kellie: Creative During COVID was originally published on radionowhouston.com

